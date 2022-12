Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday she was leaving the Democratic party and has registered as an independent.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Alejandra Gomez, co-director of grassroots political organization LUCHA, about Sinema’s decision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

