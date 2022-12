About 40% of women in the U.S. have dense breast tissue, which means a regular mammogram won’t sufficiently detect cancerous tumors. Several states, including Ohio, have expanded insurance coverage for other forms of screening.

Stephanie Czekalinski of Ideastream Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.