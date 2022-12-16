New STAT investigation finds treatment for hepatitis C in prisons lacking

A new STAT investigation has found more than 1,000 incarcerated people have died from hepatitis C related conditions, despite there being a cure. The 8-part investigative series by STAT reporter Nicholas Florko introduces real stories of incarcerated people who saw their health deteriorate or lost their lives due to prison policies, and how some are fighting for care for themselves and others.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks Florko on the investigation’s findings.

