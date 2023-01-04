© 2023
VCU Study delves into Virginia's growing immigrant population

RADIO IQ | By Jeff Bossert
Published January 4, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
An extensive study at Virginia Commonwealth University looks at Virginia’s growing immigrant population.

That includes where they’re living, where they’re from, education, what language they speak, and what impact they could potentially have on the state’s economy.

Cardinal News Editor Dwayne Yancey dug into the statistics for a three-part series.

The original report from VCU, done for the Virginia Office of New Americans and the Department of Social Services, can be found below.

