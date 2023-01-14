Fresh Air Weekend: Runner Lauren Fleshman; 'Fleishman' author Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

The sports world is still built for men. This elite runner wants to change that: Champion distance runner Lauren Fleshman says too many coaches assume — falsely — that what works for male athletes also benefits female athletes. Her memoir is Good for a Girl.

In 'No Bears', a banned filmmaker takes bold aim at Iranian society: In 2010, Iranian the authorities charged Jafar Panahi with making anti-government propaganda. No Bears, which was filmed in secret, is a brilliant, layered drama — and an idiosyncratic self portrait.

Middle age 'is a force you cannot fight,' warns 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' author: Taffy Brodesser-Akner says the start of middle age hit her "like a truck." As her friends got divorced and began dating again, she was inspired to write a novel — which she's adapted for the screen.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

