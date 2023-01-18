New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her intention to step down on Thursday, in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape.

Speaking to her party's annual caucus, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called on a general election on Oct. 14.

"I'm leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility," Ardern told her audience. "The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It's that simple."

Ardern became the world's youngest female leader in 2017 at the age of 37. Her last day in the office will be Feb. 7.

The last six years have been busy for Ardern, managing disasters that include the COVID-19 pandemic, a volcanic eruption and the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch.

But New Zealanders have also criticized her handling of the economy amid tough COVID restrictions and growing inflation.

It's unclear who will lead the caretaker government after Ardern's departure.

Recent polling ahead of New Zealand's general elections in October show Ardern's Labour Party slightly behind the opposing National Party.

