Germany has refused to send battle tanks to Ukraine, but a top diplomat said Sunday that it will not object if Poland chooses to do so.

Stephen Flanagan, a senior fellow at RAND and a former director of the National Security Council, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to explain the conflict over tanks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

