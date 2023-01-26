In 'The Persian Version,' Iranian-American filmmaker creates multi-generational family dramedy

The Sundance Film Festival is underway in Park City, Utah. The celebration of cinema includes dozens of marquee movies. One film is by an Iranian-American writer and director who also won the prestigious Audience Award for a previous feature film at Sundance.

Maryam Keshavarz talks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about “The Persian Version,” a sweeping family dramedy. It’s about three generations of Iranian women, and it bounces across continents and decades to tell the story.

