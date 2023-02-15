© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Kansas City held a parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win

By Frank Morris
Published February 15, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST

It's time for a parade and rally for Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs. Much of the city attended.

Frank Morris
Frank Morris has supervised the reporters in KCUR's newsroom since 1999. In addition to his managerial duties, Morris files regularly with National Public Radio. He’s covered everything from tornadoes to tax law for the network, in stories spanning eight states. His work has won dozens of awards, including four national Public Radio News Directors awards (PRNDIs) and several regional Edward R. Murrow awards. In 2012 he was honored to be named "Journalist of the Year" by the Heart of America Press Club.
