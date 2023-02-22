Officials are playing the blame game after the East Palestine train derailment

What do you do when a train carrying toxic chemicals crashes in your town?

East Palestine, Ohio, is finding out the hard way.

The train derailed earlier this month, but the mess still hasn’t been cleaned up. Now officials are playing the blame game, with East Palestine residents stuck in the middle.

What’snext for East Palestine residents? Trains roll through America’s small towns every day. Sowho’s responsible when things go so wrong?

