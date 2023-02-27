Texas federal just could rule on abortion medication any time

Any day now, a Texas federal judge could rule on access to mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. If he rules to temporarily ban the drug from the market, women nationwide could lose access.

Texas Tribune women’s health reporter Eleanor Klibanoff joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to explain the case and the current landscape around abortion drug access.

