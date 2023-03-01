Why Black comics like Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle have issues with women, specifically Black women
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were supposed to be the bold, shining future of Black comedy — the heirs to Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy.
But NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says their recent stand-up specials seem mired in women-hating bits that sound like a bad old era instead of a vibrant new one. Deggans joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.