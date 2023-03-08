© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How 'The Last of Us' translates a video game to an HBO show

Published March 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
(L-R) Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "The Last Of Us." (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(L-R) Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "The Last Of Us." (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Video game critics hailed 2013’s “The Last of Us” as a leap forward in storytelling standards for the medium. 10 years later, HBO’s adaptation stayed remarkably true to the source material.

Here & Now’s Celeste Headlee discusses where the show succeeded and how it diverged from the game with Joshua Rivera, TV critic for Polygon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.