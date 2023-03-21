The Manhattan DA's case against Trump: A closer look

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stands at the center of a heated political moment in this country. He’s running the investigation into former President Donald Trump and a hush-money payment to an adult film star. A grand jury in that case is expected to vote soon on whether to indict Trump. It would be the first indictment of a former president.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Andrea Bernstein, who covers Trump’s legal matters for NPR and is a member of ProPublica’s democracy team.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.