Experts still don't have a consensus on how to approach childhood obesity, despite new guidelines

Clinicians flocked to learn about the new guidelines the American Academy of Pediatrics released in January on how to approach childhood obesity. It suggested early intervention and weight-loss medication for children as young as 12 years old.

But two months later, there’s still a lack of clarity and consensus among experts when it comes to approaching the growing issue. While some healthcare experts praise the updated guidelines, others are concerned about the apparent focus on weight rather than health.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with STAT reporter Isabella Cueto about the conversation happening among clinicians.

