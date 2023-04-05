The state of the cleanup efforts in East Palestine

It’s been two months since a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, and spilled toxic materials into the surrounding environment.

Since then, officials have deemed the town safe, but residents are saying otherwise. To complicate matters, CNN reported that a group of CDC researchers fell ill while investigating the possible health effects of the disaster.

At the center of the controversy is Norfolk Southern, the rail company responsible for the spill. Last week, the Department of Justice announced a lawsuit against the company for violating the Clean Water Act.

While increased concern over derailments has led to bipartisan action to improve rail safety measures.

We check in on cleanup efforts in East Palestine and talk about what can be done to prevent another disaster like it from happening again.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5