Biden administration report on war in Afghanistan points fingers at Trump

Words like disaster and debacle have been used to describe the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, during which a terrorist attack killed 13 service members and as many as 170 civilians. Shortly after, the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took over.

Now, the Biden administration is out with a new review finding it should have left Afghanistan earlier, but it also blames former President Donald Trump for the withdrawal.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Madiha Afzal, foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution.

