'How We Heal' with author Alex Elle

When you hear the word “healing,” what comes to mind?

You may think of the time you broke a bone and had to rest before you could move it like you used to.Or perhaps you’re thinking of the moment you were finally able to move on from a past relationship.

In both cases, healing is a process of recovery that takes time.But emotional healing is often less linear than waiting for a broken bone to grow back.

So how do we tend to our emotions? How do we heal the parts ourselves we can’t always see?

These questions are at the heart of writer and wellness educator Alex Elle’s latest book, “How We Heal: Uncover Your Power and Set Yourself Free.”

Elle has built a name for herself in the wellness space. She’s a New York Times bestselling author. She has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and is known for her workshops on using words as a tool to work through our feelings.

We talk with her about demystifying the healing journey and how to start your own.

