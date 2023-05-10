Golijov's 'Falling Out of Time' symphony grapples with grief, pain and acceptance

Musician and composer Osvaldo Golijov first read David Grossman’s best-selling novel, “Falling Out of Time” 10 years ago. Starting in 2017, he began writing a musical interpretation and first performed it in 2019 on a small stage with the Silk Road Ensemble. His recent tour with the piece ended at Boston’s Symphony Hall with more musicians on a bigger stage, completing this 10-year journey.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young has been there at different stages of the creation of the piece and was there at Symphony Hall, where Golijov told her about finishing his own pledge to honor parents who’ve lost a child, and how it helped him complete his own journey out of depression.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

