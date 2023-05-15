Turkish presidential elections head to runoff

Turkey will hold a runoff election later this month, according to the country’s Supreme Election Council. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is leading his challenger, retired civil servant Kemal Kilicdaroglu, but neither managed to get more than half the vote, so the race will continue on.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ruth Michaelson, reporter for the Guardian. She’s based in Istanbul.

