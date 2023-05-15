Why are migrant crossings at the border down?

We start the week with a story that has not, yet, turned out how many people thought it would.The number of migrants crossing the southern border this weekend is down.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is crediting the Biden administration’s policies for what was a 50 percent drop in attempts by migrants to enter the U.S.

Mayorkas has called on Congress to pass a comprehensive immigration overhaul. ButRepublicanssay the border needs to be secured before immigration laws could be changed.

We speak tothe president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, David Miliband, who’sjust back from the border and is critical of the new U.S. policy governing asylum seekers.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5