This month’s superhero sagas — “The Flash,” and “Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse” — tell remarkably similar stories that involve multiple versions of their heroes and timelines. It’s a case of multi-multiverses.

Film critic Chris Klimek joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.