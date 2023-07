National parks are the perfect summer getaways, but they can get rather crowded during peak season.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with AllTrails CEO Ron Schneidermann about his suggestions for alternative hidden gems people can visit instead of some of the more inundated parks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

