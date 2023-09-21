The News Roundup – Domestic

House Republicans are struggling to agree on a temporary spending bill which would prevent a government shutdown at the end of the month. Democrats have made no offers to help House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

California politicians are thinking about ways to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot in the 2024 election. In a letter to the state attorney general, Rob Bonta, nine lawmakers said that he is “uniquely positioned to proactively seek the court’s opinion to confirm Mr. Trump’s inability to hold office” based on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Biden administration announced the creation of the American Climate Corps this week. The organization will train and support young people working to fight climate change, preserve environments, and promote clean energy.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

