© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to add some more spice to your life and diet

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
People shop at a spice and grain market in Yemen's capital Sanaa.
People shop at a spice and grain market in Yemen's capital Sanaa.

Imagine a tasting platter with food from around the world. You spin it and it lands on India. You taste curry, coriander, saffron, and turmeric. 

Spin it again and you taste harissa, sumac, and za’atar in the Middle East. 

You get hints of lemongrass, basil, and chili from Thailand on your third spin. 

And on your last, you end up in the U.S. with cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin spice, just in time for Fall. 

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, spice consumption per capita among Americans has more than tripled since 1966. 

Spices aren’t just about taste. They can also be beneficial to our health. One 2019 study from the Journal ofA.O.A.C. International found that certain spices can lower the risk of chronic disease and help fight inflammation. 

We talk about how can you incorporate spices into your dishes at home with a spice shop owner, a professional chef, and a doctor.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Haili Blassingame