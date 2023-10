A sudden offensive in Azerbaijan that forced more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee to neighboring Armenia has left the enclave of Nagoro-Karabakh nearly abandoned. Now, Armenia is trying to handle the flood of refugees.

NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports from the capital of Yerevan.

