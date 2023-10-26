© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published October 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
A woman sits in a tent at a refugee camp set up for Palestinians seeking refuge along the Gaza Strip in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
A woman sits in a tent at a refugee camp set up for Palestinians seeking refuge along the Gaza Strip in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

As Israel prepares for a ground war, the humanitarian situation in Gaza grows worse by the day. Palestinians in Gaza are quickly running out of food and water, and the healthcare system has collapsed.

The U.S. is bolstering its military presence in the Middle East. The Pentagon says troops are going to strictly provide medical and tactical support.

And Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu was removed from his position two months after he was last seen in public.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

