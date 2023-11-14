© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What could United States vs. Rahimi mean for the gun rights of domestic abusers?

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published November 14, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST
People carry weapons during the Defend Our Second Amendment: Michigan's fight for Self Preservation rally, held in a farm field in Ionia, Michigan, on July 19 2023. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
People carry weapons during the Defend Our Second Amendment: Michigan's fight for Self Preservation rally, held in a farm field in Ionia, Michigan, on July 19 2023. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Guns, and who gets to have access to them, is one of the most hotly debated issues in our country. 

The Supreme Court will weigh in on gun rights once more in the coming months in the case of a 23-year-old Texas man namedZackey Rahimi.

His case challenges a federal law that’s been around for nearly two decades that strips gun ownership rights from people under domestic violence protection orders.

How should the high court regulate who gets access to guns? And how might the outcome of the case shape gun rights as we know them?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5
Lauren Hamilton