How seniors are dealing with college application season

For many people, the last few months of the year mark the start of the holidays. But for seniors in high school, the season is less than jolly as they prepare for college.

We speak with Class of 2024 seniors Saniyah Lovings of South Mountain High School in Phoenix, Arizona, and Alex Christopher of Milford High School and Applied Technology Center in Milford, New Hampshire, about their plans for the future.

Alex Christopher is taking a cooking class at Milford High School and Applied Technology in Milford, New Hampshire where he’s preparing for a career in the restaurant industry. (Courtesy of Alex Christopher)

