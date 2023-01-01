1 of 10 — NERDMUGIQ.jpg
The Public Radio Nerd Mug is an 11-ounce coffee mug with the NPR/Public Radio Nerd logo on one side, and the Radio IQ or WVTF Music logo on the other. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Pledge level: $7.50/month or $90 all at once.
Help WVTF/Radio IQ and Saint Francis Service Dogs, too! Your donation of $10/month will help fund training for puppies to eventually become therapy dogs. This organization serves all of Virginia and parts of West Virginia and North Carolina, too.
Photo courtesy Saint Francis Service Dogs
50 years of public radio in Virginia is worth celebrating! Get one (or both) of our 50th Anniversary t-shirts. It comes in royal blue or gold, with our special 50th Anniversary logo on the front, and the NPR logo on the sleeve, in sizes Extra Small to Double Extra Large. Donation level: $15/month or $180 up front.
The Nina Totin'bag is a great way to celebrate the important work of NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg, just before she gets inducted into the Radio Broadcasters Hall of Fame later this fall! This heavy canvas cotton tote has 26" shoulder straps, a Velcro closure, and a convenient zipper pocket inside. Fun images of Nina are on one side and our 50th Anniversary logo is on the other side. Measures 14" in height by 18" in width. Plus, we'll throw in Nina's bestselling book Dinners with Ruth, thanks to our friends at Book No Further in Roanoke. Donate $15/month or $180.
Day Sponsorships are one way you can pay tribute to an event, commemorate a person, celebrate special occasions or more. Receive 5 announcements on WVTF Music and/or Radio IQ on the day of your choice. WVTF Donation level: $15/month or $180 up front. Radio IQ: $25/month or $300 up front. Combo both stations: $35/month or $420 up front.
Sustainers, enjoy a year-long digital subscription to the New York Times! This gift includes unlimited access to the Times on any device and all its news apps, plus you can play all the NY Times games and customize your experience by adding various e-newsletters. Donation level: $20/month. Must be a sustainer to select this.
Donate $20 a month to WVTF Music and receive The A to Z of Classical Music, Third Edition. This is a 930-page illustrated book that details the lives of hundreds of composers. The collection also includes a double-CD of performances by worldwide ensembles, featuring music from across the centuries. Donate $20 a month, or $240 all at once,
The late Miles Hoffman was known for bringing a sense of humor to his classical music commentary. His book The NPR Classical Music Companion is full of facts about music, composers, history, concepts and more. Donate $20 a month for this great addition to your library.
Our grand prize for the fund drive is a new e-bike from Cardinal Bicycle in Roanoke! Win a Specialized Vado S=L or Como S-L e-bike, or win $5000 toward a different bike of your choice. The pros at Cardinal will fit you for the bike and the winner picks the bike up from one of Cardinal's Roanoke locations. Anyone who enters or donates during the fund drive is eligible, no matter what donation level you choose. Sustaining contributors are automatically entered in this drawing.