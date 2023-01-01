5 of 10 — ninatotinbag.png

The Nina Totin'bag is a great way to celebrate the important work of NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg, just before she gets inducted into the Radio Broadcasters Hall of Fame later this fall! This heavy canvas cotton tote has 26" shoulder straps, a Velcro closure, and a convenient zipper pocket inside. Fun images of Nina are on one side and our 50th Anniversary logo is on the other side. Measures 14" in height by 18" in width. Plus, we'll throw in Nina's bestselling book Dinners with Ruth, thanks to our friends at Book No Further in Roanoke. Donate $15/month or $180.