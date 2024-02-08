Israeli ground invasion into Rafah could worsen civilian casualties

Concerns are mounting around an impending Israeli ground invasion into the city of Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The United Nations warned earlier this week that a ground invasion could lead to war crimes.

We get the latest on the war from NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre.

