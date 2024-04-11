Meg Jay helps us navigate, understand, and review our twenties

What do you remember about being in your twenties?Maybe it was the best time of your life. Maybe it brought challenges that you had to learn to overcome as you entered adulthood.

And if you’re in your twenties now, life probably looks a lot different for you than it did for your parents.

Meg Jay is a psychologist and author. In her new book, “The Twentysomething Treatment: A Revolutionary Remedy for an Uncertain Age,” sheexplores the way our twenties set up the rest of our lives, and how the uncertainties that come with entering adulthood affect our brain.

We sit down with her to talk about growing up, becoming an adult, and how our twenties stay with us all our lives.

