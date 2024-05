One of the most important figures in shaping the sounds of the 1980s and ‘90s has died.

Steve Albini helped create albums by Nirvana, PJ Harvey, the Pixies, and many others. A respected musician in his own right, Albini died earlier this week at the age of 61 of a heart attack.

NPR’s Neda Ulaby has our remembrance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR