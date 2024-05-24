Virginia Tech Foundation Exec. Committee to consider WVTF budget on May 31

The Virginia Tech Foundation Executive Committee will consider the annual budget for WVTF Public Radio and RADIO IQ at its meeting on Friday, May 31. The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Attendees are welcome to participate in person at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, or remotely via Zoom. To participate, attendees must register at https://vtf.org/register/wvtf.

Services of Virginia Tech, WVTF Public Radio, and RADIO IQ are listener-supported National Public Radio member stations. They broadcast locally and nationally produced classical and jazz music programs, NPR and BBC news shows, and locally produced news and other cultural and entertainment programs. The stations cover central, southwest, and southern Virginia, as well as parts of North Carolina and West Virginia. For a complete listing of signals, visit WVTF online at https://www.wvtf.org/.