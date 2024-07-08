Beryl floods Texas communities after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane

Updated July 08, 2024 at 09:30 AM ET

Hurricane Beryl is flooding communities along the central Texas coastline, after making landfall in the darkness of early Monday morning.

"Street flooding, downed trees, power outages and water rescues. All of that is happening right now," the police department in Rosenberg, around 50 miles inland, tweeted as it urged people to stay off of the roads. "A downed tree even fell [on] one of our high water rescue vehicles coming back from a rescue."

Radar update 6:58am: Beryl continues moving north. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding in/around the Houston area. Rain continuing to fall will aggravate ongoing issues. Strong/gusty winds persist. Isolated weak tornadoes still possible. #txwx #houwx #glswx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/ORWkuxTHZF — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 8, 2024

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, around 80 miles southwest of Houston, as a Category 1 hurricane around 4 a.m. local time, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

Hurricanes routinely inflict the worst conditions on areas east of their center. In Beryl's case, that puts people living in Houston and Galveston at particular risk.

From midnight to 6:30 a.m. local time, the local National Weather Service office estimated, 6 to 8 inches of rainfall fell in a large area southwest of the Houston metro area, bringing flash floods.

"Houston TranStar cameras detected street flooding across the city," as Houston Public Media reports.

Beryl made landfall hours after regaining hurricane-strength winds of at least 80 mph late Sunday. While forecasters warned that winds could damage buildings and topple trees, the National Hurricane Center said that floodwaters would pose "a danger of life-threatening inundation."

A storm surge warning was in effect from Mesquite Bay to Sabine Pass, including Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay, the center said.

More than 1.5 million electricity customers in Texas were without power as of Monday morning, according to Poweroutage.us.

Beryl is the earliest Atlantic storm in a calendar year to become a Category 5 hurricane. It left at least 11 people dead as it tore through the Caribbean last week. Climate change is making hurricanes stronger and more intense, leading to higher wind speeds, heavier rainfall and more severe storm surges. Warmer ocean temperatures fuel more powerful storms and climate change is driving record-high temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean.

Beryl briefly weakened into a tropical storm after passing through Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. But with Beryl’s newly regained hurricane-strength winds, the NHC has issued a litany of advisories for the area stretching from Galveston to Mesquite Bay to Corpus Christi. Storm surges could increase water levels from 3 to 7 feet in those regions. Rainfall is forecasted to range from 5 to 15 inches.

“As Hurricane Beryl approaches the Texas coast, now is the time for Texans to make their final preparations to protect themselves and their property,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Sunday. “121 counties are already under state disaster declaration, and more may be added if conditions warrant.”

Patrick said more than 2,500 responders have been dispatched across the state, from departments including FEMA, parks and wildlife, health services and transportation.

On Sunday, Director of the Texas Division of Emergency Management Nim Kidd echoed Patrick in pleading with the public to take it seriously.

"There will be inland flooding, and what we find is this freshwater inland flooding tends to be more of a killer of our citizens than the actual storm surge," Kidd said. "So please, please do not drive through water. Turn around. Don't drown."

From Texas, Beryl is expected to move inland across Arkansas on Tuesday.

