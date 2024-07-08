© 2024
Cardinal Conversation: Highlighting the stories of southwest Virginia

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published July 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

Important, but little known, stories from the histories of people in southwestern Virginia will be getting recognition thanks to a project being funded by the Mellon Foundation.

Two Virginia Tech professors used a $3 million grant to create an organization called Monuments Across Appalachian Virginia. Lindsey Hull has written about it for Cardinal News, and she talked with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
