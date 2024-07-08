Cardinal Conversation: Highlighting the stories of southwest Virginia
Important, but little known, stories from the histories of people in southwestern Virginia will be getting recognition thanks to a project being funded by the Mellon Foundation.
Two Virginia Tech professors used a $3 million grant to create an organization called Monuments Across Appalachian Virginia. Lindsey Hull has written about it for Cardinal News, and she talked with Fred Echols.
