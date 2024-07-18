The News Roundup - International

Sympathy from world leaders poured in after the Saturday evening assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. Some from close allies and some from geopolitical rivals.Messaging was varied with some calling it a challenge to American democracy itself, like from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Tuesday reporting emerged from CNN that the Biden administration had informed the Secret Service of an unspecified threat to Trump from Iran before the July 13 campaign rally. However,U.S. officials said they believe the attack on the rally, where one attendee was killed, two were critically injured, and Trump said he was shot in the ear, was unrelated to any Iranian effort.

Netanyahu is visiting Washington next week, where he will meet with President Biden and address Congress. Some 200 anonymous Hill staffers signed a letter calling for members of Congress to boycott the speech because of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5