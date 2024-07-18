Last night, there was a headliner from Ohio,who not long into his remarks alluded to anearly successfulassassinationon a presidential candidate:

That was J.D. Vance, the junior Republican senator and now the party’s vice-presidential nominee.

Tonight caps a weeklong convention marked by the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, Vance’s running mate at the top of the ticket.

Peter Spiegel, Managing Editor for the U.S. at the Financial Times, joins us to discuss the shadow of political violence hanging over the convention.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5