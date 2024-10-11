Communicating the risks of inland flooding

Folks who live in coastal areas are probably well aware of the risks from tropical systems.

But inland communities maybe aren’t as prepared for hurricanes and tropical storms after they come ashore. As Hurricane Helene has shown us, maybe we should talk about the risks from tropical systems to localities far removed from the coastline more.

“Between 2013 and 2022, the number one cause of death from tropical cyclones was inland flooding,” says Mike Bilder – the Hurricane Program Manager for Region 3 of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That region includes Virginia, West Virginia, D.C and other Mid-Atlantic states. “But it does seem like it doesn’t get as much attention as it otherwise should.”

Bilder says society gravitates towards the coast – with vacationers and retirees often favoring those destinations over others. And storm surge still has the greatest potential for the loss of life if there weren’t evacuation orders and other precautions. So, in some ways, it does makes sense that there is so much emphasis on coastal areas when it comes to tropical systems.

“The visuals of a hurricane over open water – that well-defined eye – it captures the imagination. When that hurricane slams along the coast, it gets a lot of dramatic footage of the storm surge and these 150 mile per hour winds – it makes for good coverage," he says. "These types of things capture the imagination, but it’s sad that when the storm makes landfall, the national attention, the media’s attention, starts to wane.”

Jeff Roberson, File / AP FILE - Len Frisbee dumps a wheelbarrow of dirt as he helps with clean up in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 1, 2024, in Hot Springs, N.C.

Inland areas probably need more of that attention – especially along the mountains, where intense rainfall events can become even worse. Bilder says inland flooding from tropical systems – including here in Virginia – is more common than you think.

“We’ve had several inland floods from tropical cyclones that have hit Virginia over the last 10 to 20 years. And we should be constantly reminding these inland communities that every inch of Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic – from the Atlantic Ocean to the Appalachians – is susceptible to catastrophic impacts, especially from the flooding and the rainfall.”

He stresses that the start of hurricane season should be prep time for inland locations just like those on the coast. And messaging should go up when a hurricane or tropical system makes landfall.

That also means everyone should pay attention to the National Weather Service, the National Hurricane Center and local broadcast meteorologists whenever a tropical system spins up – even if it’s still over the waters of the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic.

Having multiple ways to receive weather information is vitally important – especially in mountainous areas where cell phone coverage can be spotty. Bilder adds evacuation orders from local authorities often come on pretty short notice – making that even more critical.

And if you are leaving your home as the rain falls, there’s one very important thing to remember.

“At least half of all inland flooding fatalities are vehicle related. We need inland residents to keep hammering home to their friends, to their neighbors, to their loved ones the message of not driving through flood waters. Because the more people that abide by that ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’ mantra – the fewer inland fatalities we’re going to see.”

Flood insurance is also an important thing to consider says FEMA spokesperson Trey Paul.

“More than 99% of counties in the United States – they have experienced flooding since 1998. And 40% of flood claims are from areas outside of those high-risk zones," Paul explains. "And keep in mind, too – just one inch of water can result in approximately $25,000 in damage. So, standard homeowners or renters' insurance does not cover flood damage. Only flood insurance can protect your property and belongings.”

Paul says just understanding what your insurance policy does or doesn’t cover is a good place to start. Flood insurance does most of the heavy lifting in the wake of disasters, but he adds that FEMA does try to help fill the gap when it can. That often is tied to major disaster declarations from the president.

Several areas in Virginia have those in place now in the aftermath of Helene, making federal resources available to both residents and businesses. If you’ve been impacted by the storm and are in need of help, you can find more information from FEMA and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

A connection between lighting and pollution

Alex Brandon / AP A bolt of lightning illuminates the clouds of a thunderstorm behind the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Washington.

A professor at James Madison University has found a connection between city pollution and lightning within thunderstorms.

Mace Bentley says aerosols – things like dust, vehicle emissions and other particulates don’t cause storms, but rather…

“They’re altering or modifying the thunderstorm – or as we call it augmenting – because they’re adding to lighting in the thunderstorm after it forms.”

In other words, a thunderstorm on a hazy day could have more lightning strikes compared to a day with less pollution.

Bentley and his team also found certain days of the week or worse than others, too. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays tend to have more lightning strikes – as pollution builds and moves higher into the atmosphere during the week.

You can find more information about Bentley's research here.

Thanks for checking out this edition of CommonWx — the weather and climate newsletter from Radio IQ. Use this link to get the newsletter sent to your inbox.