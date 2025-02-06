Hiring freeze could impact Shenandoah park rangers

President Donald Trump's hiring freeze is preventing most federal agencies from filling any civilian positions that were vacant on January 20. That includes open ranger jobs at Shenandoah National Park. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

Shenandoah National Park's 1.5 million annual visitors come to the Blue Ridge Mountains to enjoy Skyline Drive, hiking trails, waterfalls, and clear night skies. But if the federal hiring freeze remains in effect for the National Park Service, it could prevent or delay seasonal park rangers from being stationed there this year. The government's employment website lists 12 open positions in Shenandoah for park rangers specializing in preventative search and rescue. Their anticipated start date was mid-May.

National Parks Conservation Association Ed Stierli is the mid-Atlantic regional director for the National Parks Conservation Association. This region includes national parks in Delaware, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

ED STIERLI: This has prevented parks like Shenandoah from hiring critical positions needed. Not just in terms of … educational park rangers, but maintenance and labor positions. Fire and safety positions have been held up.

STIERLI: You know, we really want to see … this administration issue an exemption to the National Park Service. … Parks play a unique role, and they rely upon these workers to be able to make sure that visitors can get into the park, have a quality visitor experience, are safe, have clean restrooms and learn about America's natural and cultural resources.