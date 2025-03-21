Our favorite albums of the week

Updated March 24, 2025 at 11:47 AM ET

It's Monday, and the opening rounds of March Madness are in our rearview mirror — which means you finally have time to dig into that new Japanese Breakfast album everyone's talking about.

We began last week's New Music Friday episode with Michelle Zauner's highly anticipated return, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). It's the indie rock star's first album since becoming a New York Times bestseller for her memoir, Crying in H Mart, so there was a lot to unpack. We brought in J-Brek superfan Izzi Bavis of Baltimore public radio station WTMD, where she DJs every weeknight from 7-10 ET.

Listen to the conversation below, and stream our recommended new albums.

The Starting 5

Silvia Grav / ATO / ATO My Morning Jacket.

Stephen and Izzi give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

Japanese Breakfast, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (Stream)

(Stream) Greentea Peng, TELL DEM IT'S SUNNY (Stream)

(Stream) Tamino, Every Dawn's a Mountain (Stream)

(Stream) My Morning Jacket, is (Stream)

(Stream) YHWH Nailgun, 45 Pounds (Stream)

The Lighting Round

Jen Raoult / Courtesy of the artist / Courtesy of the artist Flying Lotus.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

Vijay Iyer and Wadada Leo Smith, Defiant Life

NO ID & Saba, From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID

Flying Lotus, ASH (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) More Eaze & claire rousay, no floor

Phil Cook, Appalachia Borealis

The Long List

Viva Vadim / Jagjaguwar / Jagjaguwar Lonnie Holley

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

Barry Hyde (of The Futureheads), Miners' Ballads

Benefits, Constant Noise

Brian D'Addario, Till the Morning

Clikatat Ikatowi, The Trials and Tribulations Of... (Reissue)

(Reissue) Cross Record, Crush Me

Deacon Blue, The Great Western Road

Dutch Interior, Moneyball

Ed Kuepper & Jim White, After the Flood

Eliza Niemi, Progress Bakery

Floodlights, Underneath

Greer, Big Smile

Gustaffson, Black & White Movie

Jaco Jaco, Gremlin

Jeffrey Lewis, The EVEN MORE Freewheelin' Jeffrey Lewis

Kinlaw, gut ccheck

Lonnie Holley, Tonky

Men I Trust, Equus Asinus

Ora The Molecule, Dance Therapy

Pictoria Vark, Nothing Sticks

Swami John Reis, Time To Let You Down

The Horrors, Night Life

The Infinity Ring, Ataraxia

The Taxpayers, Circle Breaker

Weatherday, Hornet Disaster

Welly, Big in the Suburbs

Young Widows, Power Sucker

Classical

Ashley Jackson, Take Me To The Water

Macie Stewart, When the Distance is Blue

Country/Folk/Americana

David Ramirez, All the Not So Gentle Reminders

Jessica Simpson, Nashville Canyon EP

EP John Splithoff, Far From Here

Lola Kirke, Trailblazer

Maddox Batson, First Dance

Ryan Hurd, Midwest Rock & Roll

Electronic/Out There

Amine Laje, Datsha

Lucy Liyou, Every Video Without Your Face, Every Sound Without Your Name

Gnod & White Hills, Drop Out III

Graham Reynolds, Mountain

Hiroshi Yoshimura, Flora (Reissue)

(Reissue) Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, Gift Songs

Loradeniz, SUN SHONE

nimino, Creek EP

EP Sarah Davachi, Banshee / Basse Brevis EP

EP Sopa Boba, That Moment

V/A, Eli Roth's Red Light Disco Dancefloor: Seductions From Italian Sexploitation Cinema

Global

LA NIÑA, FURÈSTA

NMIXX, Fe3O4: Forward

TRÍADA, De Versiones y Alma EP

EP XIXA, XOLO

Jazz

Artturi Rönkä, Lost Threads

Timo Lassy Trio, Live In Helsinki

Pop

Ben Swissa, HUSH EP

EP Calum Bowie, Through the Window EP

EP Ólafur Arnalds and Loreen, SAGES EP

EP Selena Gomez & benny blanco, i said i love you first

Tina Turner, Private Dancer (40th Anniversary Edition)

R&B/Soul

Annie & The Caldwells, Can't Lose My Soul

Bathe, Inside Voice(s)

Rap/Hip-Hop

B.U.G Antman, Y'all Ugly EP

EP Kevin Gates, I'm Him 2

Goya Gumbani, Warlord of the Weejuns

Mali, G-CODE

PremRock, Did You Enjoy Your Time Here…?

Previous Industries, Evergreen Plaza EP

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Izzi Bavis, WTMD

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

