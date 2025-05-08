Kaine, Warner reintroduce bill protecting Shenandoah Mountain

Virginia's senators have reintroduced bills to protect wilderness areas along the commonwealth's western border, amidst the Trump administration's push to increase logging. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner first introduced the Shenandoah Mountain Act in 2022 – a bill that would create a nearly 93,000-acre national scenic area within the George Washington National Forest from U.S. Route 33 down to 250.

The designation prevents new roads from being built in this area, and prohibits timber harvesting unless deemed necessary for things like public safety or controlling fire or disease. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Virginia Wilderness Committee report that national scenic areas are typically protected from commercial logging and industrial development.

Kaine said in a press call that Congress usually reviews public land legislation at the end of the year.

TIM KAINE: Traditionally what you end up doing on this as you negotiate, once the bill is filed, is you find a Republican colleague who has a public lands priority and you kind of match up. I'll help push for yours; you help push for mine. So with the introduction of the bill, Senator Warner and I will start that process.

As WMRA previously reported , much of this area was included on a map of national forest land given an "Emergency Situation Determination," which streamlines the process for the U.S. Forest Service to 'treat' these areas. Treatment can include commercial logging projects, which Forest Service leadership have said they want to increase by 25% over the next four to five years.

KAINE: You know, logging in the national forest takes place, but when you have pristine or special areas, you really want to preserve them, and that's what this would do.

The senators also reintroduced a bill that would add more than 5,000 acres to the existing Rough Mountain and Rich Hole wilderness areas.