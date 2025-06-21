Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Benicio Del Toro; Writer Molly Jong-Fast

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Benicio del Toro reflects on living in Wes Anderson's world: Del Toro moved from Puerto Rico to Pennsylvania as a teen. His breakout role was as a mumbly, small-time crook in The Usual Suspects. Now he's starring in Anderson's new film, The Phoenician Scheme.

Drama or comedy? Matchmaker movie "Materialists" is undone by its own ambition: Dakota Johnson plays a savvy New York City matchmaker caught between two men in a film that ultimately fails to reconcile the screwball vigor of a comedy with the emotional oomph of a drama.

"How to Lose Your Mother" author Molly Jong-Fast reflects on life with mom Erica Jong: In her new memoir, Jong-Fast writes that her mother, Erica Jong — who penned the 1973 feminist novel Fear of Flying — had become addicted to fame and couldn't bear losing it.

