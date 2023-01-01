50th Anniversary Event: Mary Louise Kelly and Beth Macy

On August 24th, WVTF Music and RADIO IQ will welcome All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly to Roanoke's Jefferson Center. Kelly will interview Roanoke author Beth Macy, who has enjoyed staggering success on many books, including Raising Lazarus. This event is another in a series of 50th Anniversary events during 2023 for WVTF Music and RADIO IQ. We'll have more details on this soon but keep an eye on your email inbox and on social media (and this website) as we approach August 24th.