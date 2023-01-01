50th Anniversary Open House
Come celebrate our 50th anniversary with us! What became WVTF Public Radio was born in 1973. We have a year's worth of special events planned, starting with an open house celebration on Friday February 10th, from 4 to 8pm at our Broadcast Center in Roanoke (3520 Kingsbury Lane, Roanoke, 24014). Join us for hors d'oeuvres, beverages, live music, old photos, station tours and more. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram as well, for more events throughout the year! We hope to see you on February 10th!
Covid-19 policies: WVTF and Radio IQ are a service of Virginia Tech and we follow VT guidelines and policies.
- The university strongly encourages COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. Visit Vaccinate Virginia for vaccination sites in the commonwealth.
- To view local COVID data and learn more about recommended actions based on the current level of community transmission, visit the CDC COVID Data Tracker website.
- Masking is always welcome anywhere at Virginia Tech, as well as at WVTF and Radio IQ. The last few years have clearly shown that masks dramatically reduce the spread of airborne infections, including COVID-19. We will provide masks at our Open House event (while supplies last) but they are not mandated.