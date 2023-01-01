50th Open House

Come celebrate our 50th anniversary with us! What became WVTF Public Radio was born in 1973. We have a year's worth of special events planned, started with an open house celebration on Friday February 10th, at our Broadcast Center in Roanoke (3520 Kingsbury Lane, Roanoke, 24018). Join us for hors d'oeuvres, beverages, live music, old photos, station tours and more. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram as well, for more events throughout the year! We hope to see you on February 10th!