Additional Resources - Powhatan's Mantle

The sea snail shell used for the mantle can be found today in tributaries like the York and along the shores around the Chesapeake Bay.

Captain John Smith's 1612 map of Virginia:

The house is depicted in ceremony with Wahunsenacawh in the upper left corner. Smith also describes the house and location, which helped archaeologists determine this may be where it once stood.

Katrina Marchant on John Tradescant the Elder:

Further reading: The John Tradescants : gardeners to the rose and lily queen by Prudence Leith-Ross

Tradescant’s rarities by Arthur MacGregor

Powhatan Landscape: An Archeological History of Algonquian Landscape by Martin Gallivan

Research located some of the shells missing from the mantle at the Peabody Museum at Harvard University. These along with other artifacts are going through the federal NAGRPRA return process by the Pamunkey Tribe. https://collections.peabody.harvard.edu/objects/details/53621