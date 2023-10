Come visit RADIO IQ and WVTF Music's Roanoke studios on Friday November 10th from 5 to 7pm. We'll be hosting an art open house with our friends from the Studio School Roanoke. Come see art and photography from their Travel Sketchbook series. Mingle with other art lovers, the artists themselves and WVTF staff. Food provided by Jolly Grape, live music from Drake Duffer. Hope to see you there for this free event!