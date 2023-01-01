August 24th event full: Live stream link below

This event is now FULL! You can watch the live stream beginning at 7pm here:

https://www.youtube.com/@radioiq7695.

On August 24th, WVTF Music and RADIO IQ welcomes All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly to Roanoke's Jefferson Center. Kelly will interview Roanoke author Beth Macy, who has enjoyed staggering success on many books, including Raising Lazarus and Dopesick. This event is for donors and if you've donated in the last 12 months, we hope to see you there! Doors to Fitzpatrick Hall open at 6:30, and the program will start at 7pm. Our friends from Book No Further will be there selling Macy's and Kelly's books, too!