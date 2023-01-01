August 24th: Mary Louise Kelly and Beth Macy

On August 24th, WVTF Music and RADIO IQ will welcome All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly to Roanoke's Jefferson Center. Kelly will interview Roanoke author Beth Macy, who has enjoyed staggering success on many books, including Raising Lazarus and Dopesick. This event is for donors and if you've donated in the last 12 months, we hope to see you there! The program will start between 7 and 7:15 pm in Fitzpatrick Hall at the Jefferson Center. If you'd like to RSVP or have questions, please email us at wvtf@vt.edu.